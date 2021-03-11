MC stops door-to-door garbage collection at Mandi Ahmedgarh

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 21

Solid waste management remains the biggest challenge to be dealt with immediately by reorganised team of office-bearers of the Municipal Council (MC) that was once recognised as the best in the Sangrur zone.

Like many other civic bodies of the state, the MC has failed to implement guidelines on segregation of waste before disposal at dump. Due to this failure, fine has been imposed on the civic body.

The situation has turned from bad to worse now as garbage keeps lying inside households and raises stink. Sweepers have been asked not to collect waste from houses. Exhaustion of the garbage dump capacity is cited to be reason behind the development. Garbage laden trolleys parked at the MC office welcome visitors coming for various works.

Rise in population, expansion of the MC limits and restriction on regular appointment of safai karamcharis in place of the retiring staff, besides change in lifestyle of residents are cited as the major factors behind the compounding problem of waste collection in the past couple of years.

Meanwhile, area residents have urged the authorities to make sufficient arrangements for door-to-door garbage collection.

Justifying residents’ demand, the MC president, Vikas Tandon, said officials had already drafted a plan for more efficient management of the solid waste.

“Besides drafting an elaborate plan, we have also appealed to councillors to impress upon residents of their respective wards to cooperate by segregating waste at their end. We have also hired more land for increasing capacity of the garbage dump. Also, there is a plan to purchase two to five acres for the purpose,” Tandon said while acknowledging that the civic body, which was once declared the best by Swachh Bharat Mission, had now been asked to pay fine for failing to implement recommendations on segregation of solid waste.