MC takes action against 18 illegal constructions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

The municipal corporation (MC) took action against 18 illegal constructions in different areas falling under Zone C and Zone D of the MC on Thursday.

These included 11 industrial units which were being illegally run in the Rajouri Garden area on Jassian road. They have been sealed by MC Zone-D authorities on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Speaking of the action taken in the areas falling under Zone-C, Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Harvinder Singh Honey said action was taken against six illegal buildings. Two commercial buildings were demolished on Jaspal Bangar road and Lohara road, while an industrial construction was demolished in the Rudra Enclave area.

An industrial building was also sealed in Rudra Enclave and a commercial building was sealed on the road leading to Lohara road from Eastman chowk. The civic body teams also razed illegal plotting being done by a colonisers on star road.

Speaking in context of the factories sealed in Rajouri Garden area, Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Zone-D said a petition was filed in the High Court against the factories which were being run in the residential area. Working on the directions of the High Court, the factories have been sealed by the civic body today.

