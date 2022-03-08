MC team goes to disconnect 'illegal' sewer connection, 'attacked'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 7

Municipal Corporation officials gave a complaint to the police after they were allegedly attacked by a building owner in Tagore Nagar on Monday evening. The MC staff alleged that they were attacked with bricks and a rod when they went to disconnect an ‘illegal’ sewer connection.

The SDO, MC, Anshul Garcha, said the recently carpeted road was dug up in an illegal manner for sewer connection by the building owner. “A notice was issued to him around 10 days ago. The building owner showed a permission document that was obtained a year ago but the newly carpeted road was illegally dug up recently this year. When our JE Naresh Kumar went there today, the building owner attacked him.”

He alleged, “A police post is located just 100 metres away but we did not get help from the police. Now, we have given a complaint to the police to take action against the building owner.”

The building owner has also given a complaint to the police against MC officials. The police have started investigating the matter.