MC to cut evening water supply too by two hours

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 9

Even as the water level in the Sutlej as well as canals and open drains in the city continued to rise due to heavy rain, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to reduce water supply in the evening also by two hours.

Earlier, the civic body had decided on Saturday to discontinue water supply for two hours in the afternoon as a temporary measure to reduce load on the drainage system in the city.

Hence, the water supply in the evening would be available from 6 pm to 8 pm while the morning duration of the water supply would remain unchanged.

The situation would be reviewed once the threat of floods from accumulated rainwater was over. — OC