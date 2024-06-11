MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

After the model code of conduct (MCC) has been lifted, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has initiated the process to float tenders to install new tube wells in certain areas of the city where residents are facing water supply shortage.

With summer season at its peak and a number of tube wells developing snags, especially in the Ludhiana South constituency, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has directed the officials concerned to ensure water supply through tankers in such areas and tenders to install new tubewells would be floated within a week.

The areas where new tubewells would be installed include Prem Nagar (Ward 29); Pritam Colony and Dhandari Kalan of Ward 30 and Harkrishan Nagar, Sundar Nagar and Guru Nanak Nagar of Ward 31 among other areas of the city.

The MC Commissioner said a number of tube wells developed a snag due to overheating, etc, in the recent past, but the civic body was not able to float tenders due to imposition of the model code of conduct. Now that the poll code had been lifted, the tenders to install new tube wells would be floated within a week and these would be installed as soon as possible.

Civic body officials said power cuts witnessed in the past due to storm, etc, had also disrupted the water supply and the corporation had made certain changes in water supply timings too so that smooth supply of potable water could be ensured. Also, water tankers were being sent to affected areas to ensure water supply to residents.

Areas to get new tube wells

