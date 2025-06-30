DT
PT
MC to launch cleanliness campaign

MC to launch cleanliness campaign

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:32 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
In a bid to promote hygiene and cleanliness, Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, would be launching a month-long ‘Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao’ campaign across the city from July 1.

During this nationwide campaign which would continue till July 31, the civic body will take up awareness drives, plantation, plogging drives etc in the city and residents would be urged to promote hygiene.

Working on the directions of the MC Commissioner, Aaditya Dachalwal, and Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, the civic body would also be involving public representatives, NGO, educational institutes etc under the campaign and mass awareness drives would be launched in different parts of the city. The civic body teams will also spread awareness regarding waste segregation, home composting etc to educate the residents about various solid waste management techniques.

