MC to promote cloth bags

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 7

To curb the usage of plastic bags, the Municipal Corporation will promote cloth bags among people in the city.

Municipal Corporation Ludhiana Zonal Commissioner Dr Poonampreet Kaur on Tuesday held a meeting with the tailors of self-help groups in which the topic of making cloth carry bags was discussed. During the meeting, Kaur encouraged the members of self-help groups to make bags from the leftover clothes at home.

She said in the next 15 days cloth bags would be displayed at the booths to be set up at the designated places by the Municipal Corporation. She said these bags would be of different sizes and they would be priced according to the size. In case, if any customer wants to return the purchased bag later, he/she would be allowed to do the same and the price of that bag will also be refunded.

Zonal Commissioner Dr Poonampreet Kaur has appealed to the representatives of different markets to extend their support and cooperation with the MC’s upcoming drive. She said interested representatives can contact on mobile numbers 98783-60569 and 79739-20590.