MC to snap sewer connections of illegal colonies outside limits

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is going to launch a big drive to disconnect sewer connections of all illegal colonies located outside the MC limits. The connections of such colonies were joined with MC’s sewer lines without permission.

Additional Commissioner Rishipal Singh conducted a meeting with officials of the O&M branch today to discuss the issue of illegal colonies. He directed the officials to disconnect the sewer connections, joined with MC’s sewerage lines, of all illegal colonies located outside the MC’s jurisdiction.

According to information, over 200 illegal colonies are located outside and inside the MC’s jurisdiction whose connections were linked with the MC’s sewer lines. These colonies are mainly located on Balloke Road, Chandigarh Road, Pakhowal Road, Bhamian Road, 33 Foot Road, Tibba Road, Rahon Road, Jassian Road, Barewal area, Ishar Nagar area and other areas.

According to the MC officials, action would also be taken against illegal colonies located inside the MC limits if the colonisers concerned failed to present required documents. Notices have also been served on the colonisers or pasted on walls of illegal colonies.

The colonisers of the illegal colonies located inside the MC limits have been asked to show receipts related to development charges and sewerage sharing charges and other documents to the officials concerned. If they failed to show the documents and pay the charges as per the norms to the civic body, the sewer connections to their colonies would be disconnected too.

Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh said they were going to launch a drive against the illegal colonies.

He said: “We will disconnect the sewer connections of the illegal colonies located outside the MC’s jurisdiction as the colonisers concerned joined connections with the MC sewer lines without permission. The colonisers of the colonies located inside the MC limits have been told to show documents or face action.”