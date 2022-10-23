MC to use anti-smog guns to tackle pollution on Diwali

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 22

To combat pollution during the Diwali celebrations and the paddy harvesting period, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is all set to use its newly purchased anti-smog guns. MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said five big and two small anti-smog machines had been purchased by the civic body.

MC officials said a one-week-long trial of five big anti-smog guns conducted in various parts of the city was successful. Besides, two small anti-smog guns were already being used in the city.

An anti-smog gun reduces air pollution by spraying water into the air. Notably, the civic body had purchased seven anti-smog guns which spray atomised water (tiny droplets of water) up to a height of 100 metres, creating artificial mist to bring down air-borne pollutants. The cost of the anti-smog guns is around Rs 1.5 crore.

With the use of these machines in various parts of the city, it is expected that pollution levels will reduce on Diwali and during the paddy harvesting period, the officials said.

