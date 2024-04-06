MC wasting funds on park renovation: Residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 5

A group of residents have raised concerns regarding the potential wastage of funds in the ongoing renovation project at Shaheedi Park in Kidwai Nagar. The residents alleged the interlocking tiles on the footpaths were in a good condition, but have been removed and replaced with new tiles at significant expense. They described the project as a ‘sheer wastage’ of public funds and have demanded an inquiry into the matter.

The residents also raised questions about the wall repair work in the park. They voiced that a section of the park boundary wall was damaged and only that portion needed repair. Moreover, major issues like clogged sewers and heaps of organic waste in the park remain unresolved, they added.

Dr Vinod Kumar, president of the Senior Citizen Forum, said there was no need to install new interlocking tiles on the park’s footpaths as the existing tiles were in a good condition. He said they had not even requested a replacement. He insisted this work indicates a waste of public money. He further questioned the boundary wall repair work, alleging that only a few new bricks were installed on top of the existing boundary pillars on one side of the park, followed by a layer of cement, giving the appearance of a newly constructed structure.

Dr Kumar said only a small damaged portion of the boundary wall needed repairing. He said, “I had visited the Municipal Corporation’s Zone B Office to gather information about the ongoing renovation work but was not provided with any document. We emphasised the need for an investigation. We appealed the MC chief to order probe into the matter.”

Another senior citizen blamed the civic body for having failed to address the clogged sewer problem in the park for the past few months. He also highlighted that there is no provision to handle organic waste and heaps of dry leaves could be seen at various points in the park. He expressed that all details and costs related to the project work be displayed at the project site for public transparency.

In response to the allegations, an official refuted the claims, stating that the work was being carried out as required. MC’s Sub Division Officer Simarjeet Singh said the interlocking tiles were 15-20 years old. He added the renovation work included reconstructing footpaths, repair of damaged pillars, painting work and installing benches and dustbins, and that the renovation project, aimed at around 15 parks, is part of a larger initiative. No funds are being wasted, he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.