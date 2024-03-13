MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 12

The work for the expansion of the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), which is underway since April 2022, will again miss the deadline as the work is halted at present.

The work was supposed to be completed by July 2023 but as a large amount of work was remaining for completion, the deadline was extended to March 2024. But it will likely to miss the deadline again by a wide margin. Now, it seems that the work will be completed only by the year-end.

The 100-bed hospital is being upgraded to 200-bed hospital. Nearly 40 per cent of the work is still pending. Though the contractor has been asked to speed up the work, seeing its speed, the task seems to be impossible.

The project entailed construction of a new block on the ground and first floors, three new labour rooms, a pre-delivery room and an operation theatre. Six general wards and 16 private wards are being constructed on the second floor. Private wards are ready.

Works such as installation of the fire system and electrical, flooring and transformer-related works need to be completed soon. Senior Medical Officer, MCH, Dr Deepika Goyal, said the work was halted now as there was some monetary issue. The Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) would know the exact status of the work.

Sukhwant Singh, sub-divisional officer from the PHSC, said the work was halted by the contractor due to some financial issue. “We have called a meeting with him tomorrow to discuss the matter and let’s see what comes out of it,” he said.

A doctor from the hospital said the MCH caters to the entire district and daily 100-150 women come for treatment and 800-1,000 deliveries were conducted every month and there was a dire need for its expansion. “Many times, there is a scarcity of beds which can be solved only when the hospital is expanded and the work should be completed soon,” said the doctor.

Was supposed to be completed by July 2023

