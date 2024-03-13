 MCH expansion work to miss another deadline : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

MCH expansion work to miss another deadline


Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 12

The work for the expansion of the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), which is underway since April 2022, will again miss the deadline as the work is halted at present.

The work was supposed to be completed by July 2023 but as a large amount of work was remaining for completion, the deadline was extended to March 2024. But it will likely to miss the deadline again by a wide margin. Now, it seems that the work will be completed only by the year-end.

The 100-bed hospital is being upgraded to 200-bed hospital. Nearly 40 per cent of the work is still pending. Though the contractor has been asked to speed up the work, seeing its speed, the task seems to be impossible.

The project entailed construction of a new block on the ground and first floors, three new labour rooms, a pre-delivery room and an operation theatre. Six general wards and 16 private wards are being constructed on the second floor. Private wards are ready.

Works such as installation of the fire system and electrical, flooring and transformer-related works need to be completed soon. Senior Medical Officer, MCH, Dr Deepika Goyal, said the work was halted now as there was some monetary issue. The Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) would know the exact status of the work.

Sukhwant Singh, sub-divisional officer from the PHSC, said the work was halted by the contractor due to some financial issue. “We have called a meeting with him tomorrow to discuss the matter and let’s see what comes out of it,” he said.

A doctor from the hospital said the MCH caters to the entire district and daily 100-150 women come for treatment and 800-1,000 deliveries were conducted every month and there was a dire need for its expansion. “Many times, there is a scarcity of beds which can be solved only when the hospital is expanded and the work should be completed soon,” said the doctor.

Was supposed to be completed by July 2023

The expansion work of the Mother and Child Hospital was supposed to be completed by July 2023, however, as a large amount of work was remaining for completion, the deadline was extended to March 2024.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

SBI submits electoral bonds' details to Election Commission

2
Haryana

Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

3
Chandigarh

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

4
Trending

Video: Out on 6-hour parole for his wedding, gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with Anuradha Choudhary

5
Haryana

Upstaged, ‘kingmaker’ JJP faces uphill battle in Haryana

6
India

Congress announces second list for Lok Sabha poll; Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat

7
Haryana

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini asks governor to convene assembly session on Wednesday to prove majority

8
Entertainment

‘One love’: Diljit Dosanjh vibes with tribal women in Kinnaur, watch him embrace the local traditions with a dash of swag

9
Himachal

Supreme Court defers hearing on disqualified rebel Himachal Congress MLAs to March 18

10
Haryana

Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'lady don' in Delhi today; 'Grih pravesh' tomorrow at Haryana's Sonipat village

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Haryana Assembly session to prove govt’s majority gets under way

Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote

First of all, obituary references are taken up

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, rail rook protests

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests

To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...

Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...

Supreme Court to hear on March 15 plea seeking to restrain fresh appointments to ECI

Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issu...


Cities

View All

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Amritsar MC Commissioner pays visit to Ram Bagh, okays funds for revamp

Registration for e-rickshaws begins in Amritsar

Lack of warning signs at road construction projects a threat to commuters’ lives in Amritsar

Amritsar: Ministerial staff burn copies of Budget for ignoring them

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

Three held for robbing cash collector of Rs 11 lakh near Elante mall in Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Gang of bike thieves busted in Mohali

2 more arrested in Mohali firing case

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

7 held for supplying spurious ‘life-saving’ cancer medicines

Rooftop solar plants to be set up on 645 govt, MC buildings

Borewell victim was trying to flee after committing theft: Police

Gangster ties knot with ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy security

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Improvement Trust fined for failing to give possession of plot

Illegal mining in villages: 12 suspects held, 14 cases registered, claim police

Migrant woman found murdered

Jalandhar Admn all set for smooth conduct of LS elections: DC

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Sensor-based smart traffic lights to come up at 42 main junctions in Ludhiana

Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

A first: Locomotor disabled students get motorised wheelchairs in Punjab

Man, 2 sons booked for bid to take illegal possession of land

Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

Ex-servicemen lash out at Centre for not conceding their demands