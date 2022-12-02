MCPI (U) elects state committee

Our Correspondent

Doraha, December 1

The Marxist Communist Party of India (United) elected its new 17-member state committee during the fifth delegate party conference at KK Kaushal Memorial Bhavan here on Thursday. It also decided to elect its new secretary in the next state committee meeting.

While inaugurating the conference, Comrade Kuldip Singh said the overall situation in the country and the state was deteriorating. “The fascist tendency was emerging due to communal polarisation caused by the ruling class. The international situation is moving towards recession. The Russia-Ukraine war is further aggravating the world economic crisis.

He emphasised that the Left and democratic force should come together to fight the anti-people policies of the government. “The common man is reeling under high inflationary pressure and the common man has to suffer due to misappropriate functioning of the government. The Centre has entirely failed,” he added.

Comrade Prem Singh Bhangu, president, All India Kisan Federation, expressed that no attention was being paid to farmers; labourers were in crisis; and the poor man was finding it difficult to make ends meet. He further said the AIKF was fighting for Punjab river waters along with other farmers organisations.

Pawan Kumar Kaushal, state committee member, MCPI (U), presented the draft report which included the main events and developments of international, national and regional importance. The delegates took part in the discussion and made suggestions, amendments and additions to the report. The report was thereafter passed unanimously.

Resolutions related to equality in religion and colour, against price rise, corruption, unemployment, privatisation, liberalisation and imperialist globalisation, curtailing trade union rights of workers and employees and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission Report were passed.