MCPI (U) to support farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 11

A joint meeting of the representatives of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) and All India Kisan Federation, regarding the demands of farmers and workers, was held at KK Kaushal Yandgari Bhavan in Doraha today. The meeting was presided over by AIKF all-India president Prem Singh Bhangu.

MCPI(U) National General Secretary Kuldeep Singh spoke about the ‘worsening’ international and national situations. Strongly condemning the authoritarian and communal policies of the Central Government, he appealed to the people to be vigilant about the worsening situation in the country and said the workers, farmers and the general public should unite to fight against the atrocities of the existing governments.

AIKF National President Prem Singh Bhangu said farmers all over the world have to remain united in order to press upon the governments and get their genuine demands fulfilled. “No internal strife should weaken the struggle for the just and the right. The anti-farmer forces shall try their level best to divide the farmers on the issues ailing the farming community,” he added. He also emphasised the need for unity and joint struggle among the farmers.

Bhagu added, “Our primary demand is a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP), a condition which was already promised to be fulfilled by the government in 2021. Further, we demand the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labour, farm debt waiver and withdrawal of police cases and justice for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. In fact, none of our demands is new. We are just demanding the implementation of the ones promised by the Central government.”

The members jointly decided to extend full support to the Delhi Chalo movement on March 14 and urged the farmers of the region to unite on one front to make their movement a success. Pawan Kumar Kaushal, Malkit Singh Chandigarh, Joginder Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Jora Singh, Pawan Kumar Sogalpur, Ikbal Singh Mandoli and Prem Singh also expressed their views in the meeting.