MCPI(U) condemns Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies

Our Correspondent

Doraha, May 5

The state committee meeting of Marxist Communist Party of India (United), presided over by Iqbal Singh Mandauli, was held at KK Kaushal Memorial Hall today. The members paid homage to the workers martyred in Chicago in May 1886 by observing a two-minute silence.

Tributes were also paid to the workers who died in industrial accidents at Dera Bassi and the Giaspura gas leak. People killed in communal riots and five army soldiers killed in a grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir were also remembered.

MCPI(U) national general secretary Kuldeep Singh said preparations were being done for the fifth party Congress to be held at Samastipur, Bihar, from May 22 to 24.

He presented a brief report on international and national situation and condemned the allegedly authoritarian, fascist and communal policies pursued by the BJP government at the Centre.

He added that it was necessary to have a unity of Left and democratic forces of the country to fight the allegedly anti-people, authoritarian and communal policies of the BJP.

Politburo member Prem Singh Bhangu said due to the growing economic crisis around the world, the prices of food grains and other food items will increase worldwide in the future and the profits of corporate houses will increase. Inflation and unemployment in Europe and America are crossing all limits, he added.

State secretary Pawan Kumar Kaushal termed the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state as a matter of concern. Mafia groups are again raising their heads, he said. It was shameful indeed that Ministers and MLAs were facing corruption charges, he added.

The members condemned rising inflation in the country, unemployment and ‘anti-people’ policies of the government. They demanded compensation for the destroyed wheat crop, MSP on sorghum and increased wages for workers. They also came out in support of the women wrestlers sitting on dharna at Delhi.