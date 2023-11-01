MCPI(U) politburo meet concludes

Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 31

The two-day meeting of the central committee of the Marxist Communist Party of India (U) concluded at K K Kaushal Memorial Bhawan in Doraha today.

National general secretary Kuldip Singh, bureau members Prem Singh Bhangu and M Venkat Reddy, B Babu and S Sambiah from Telangan and others participated in the meet.

M V Reddy presided over the meeting. At the onset, a condolence motion was passed in memory of Dr Swaminathan. National general secretary “condemned the Israel army’s inhuman attack on Palestine.” It also “called for protection and security of minorities particularly Muslims and Christians in India.”

Referring to the law-and-order situation in Punjab, state secretary said murders and robberies have become a commonplace in the state. “Mafia gangs are resurgent and illegal mining continues. The irregularities which are creeping in every now and then in the education, health, administrative and police departments, have been a blot on the ‘theory of change’ which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) promised to bring about in the state,” the state secretary added.

Condemning the meagre increase in the prices of agricultural commodities by the Central Government, members demanded that the minimum support price of all agricultural commodities should be fixed as per the Swaminathan report.