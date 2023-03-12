 MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden : The Tribune India

MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden

MC chief Shena Aggarwal visits a stall during an exhibition at Rose Garden in Ludhiana on Saturday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

A two-day exhibition commenced at Rose Garden on Saturday, empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) and helping them to achieve bigger goals. Many groups working under the theme ‘Waste to Wow’ are participating in the exhibition being organised by the Municipal Corporation (MC) under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM). They turned waste material into something useful.

The event was inaugurated by MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal. She was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and Joint Commissioner Sonam Chaudhary among other officials. The exhibition will remain open to the public from 11 am to 7 pm on Sunday too.

The groups have installed around 12 stalls wherein they have displayed different handmade and recycled products for sale. The products included decorative material, clothes, decorative furniture items, cloth bags, artificial jewellery and traditional food items. Cloth bags are also being distributed among visitors with an aim to discouraging them from using banned plastic carry bags.

Working to promote cleanliness, a number of NGOs have also established stalls for displaying products made out of waste material. A group working to make compost out of wet waste is also participating in the exhibition. MC officials have been appealing to residents to segregate wet and dry waste in their households and make compost out of the wet waste.

The MC Commissioner said the civic body had also been helping the SHGs to avail financial assistance from the government under the NULM. Appreciating the efforts being put in by the groups, especially to recycle waste products, Dr Aggarwal said these exhibitions were organised by the MC for giving the groups a chance to improve public outreach.

The MC officials said any other group of residents from weaker sections of society, who want to form SHGs and avail benefits under the NULM, could contact the officials in room number 74 of the MC’s Zone A office.

