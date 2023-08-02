MDM in-charges forced to rent ‘safer’ utensils from tent houses

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 1

Unable to replace aluminium utensils with kitchenware made of safer metals, heads of schools running Mid-Day Meal scheme have been forced to rent required appliances from tent houses.

The administration had advised them to implement the recent guidelines on preparation, storage and service of food in letter and spirit. Under the guidelines, schools were advised to minimize the use of aluminium utensils for cooking and serving food, as the metal has been identified as harmful for human health. But schools lack funds for purchasing new utensils made of steel or brass.

Residents, predominantly parents of beneficiary students of the scheme, have urged the government to impose a complete ban on the use of aluminium utensils for cooking purposes at eateries. They have also urged the government to provide adequate funds to schools for replacing existing utensils with ones made up of safer metals.

Perusal of a communiqué signed by the general manager of the Mid-Day Meal Society, Punjab, revealed that the regular use of aluminium utensils for cooking and serving food was injurious to human health.

“Equipment made of aluminium, which is a toxic metal and has harmful effects on health, is normally used for cooking and serving food under the Mid-Day Meal scheme in the state. Its prolonged use can cause anaemia, osteomalacia (a disorder in which bones soften) and even weakens the brain,” read the introductory paragraph of the letter received at schools of the region.

Also, it has been observed that aluminium acts as an inhibitor for absorption of iron, magnesium and calcium in humans which causes many physiological disorders.

School heads have been advised not to use aluminium utensils regularly to prevent adverse effects on the health of students consuming food cooked in these appliances.

Notably, the school authorities have been asked to take appropriate steps to minimise the use of aluminium utensils to prevent students from falling prey to disorders caused by its regular use, but the communication has made no mention about funds for the procurement of utensils made up of safer metals.

Tehsildar Manmohan Kaushik claimed that the schools concerned had been advised to take immediate steps to stop the use of aluminium utensils for cooking and serving food.

MGMN Senior Secondary School Principal Viney Goyal said that he had already advised the MDM in-charge to ensure that aluminium utensils are not used for cooking, storing or serving food to students. “We have advised the staff to rent required steel or brass utensils from tent houses till funds are made available the for purchase of new ones,” said Goyal.

