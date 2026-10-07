Mechanical sweeping project put on hold at civic body’s F&CC meet

The proposed mechanical sweeping and washing of nearly 695 km of roads in Ludhiana was put on hold by the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Tuesday, with members questioning the estimated cost and the practicality of washing bituminous roads. The issue was highlighted in these columns on Tuesday.

The proposal envisaged spending around Rs 2,500 per km per month on mechanical sweeping and washing. However, Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar and councillor Gaurav Bhatti raised objections during the F&CC meeting held at the Mayor’s Camp Office near Rose Garden.

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The members said the proposed expenditure was high and sought clarity on the need for washing roads, particularly as a large portion of the city’s road network had bituminous surfaces.

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Earlier in the day, former Congress councillor Mamta Ashu had also questioned the proposal. She said the MC should first compare rates being offered by other municipal corporations in the state before proceeding with the tender. She also pointed out that regular washing of bituminous roads might not be practical.

The committee also kept on hold a proposal to install high-mast street lights at various locations in the East constituency. The project was proposed under the Rangla Punjab scheme but the agenda also stated that the MC could bear the expenditure from its own funds if the sanctioned funds were not received.

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The members questioned the move, saying the civic body should not commit its own funds for a project that was proposed to be financed under a separate scheme.

Another proposal concerning the installation of LED lights at the indoor stadium also faced objections. The estimated expenditure was over Rs 1 crore. Members pointed out that the stadium did not even have a regular electricity connection and questioned the rationale behind installing new LED lights before resolving the basic power-supply issue.

The proposal was consequently kept pending.

The meeting also witnessed objections over the supplementary agenda. When the additional resolutions were placed before the members, councillor Gaurav Bhatti declined to approve them without examining the details. He moved to another corner of the Mayor’s camp office and went through the resolutions before the proceedings continued.

The number of resolutions on the agenda eventually rose to 85.

BJP councillors protest over recruitment of 1,208 outsourced safai sewaks

A protest by BJP councillors outside the Mayor’s camp office on Tuesday brought the deployment of 1,208 outsourced sanitation workers in the Municipal Corporation under the spotlight, with the councillors questioning their presence in wards and seeking details of their deployment. Issue of integrated solid waste management and mechanical sweeping was also highlighted and they raised the questions to cancel the project.

The councillors alleged that they had not seen the workers assigned to their respective wards and claimed that repeated requests for the list of employees had not yielded any information. They also alleged that the MC was paying salaries to the workers every month despite the lack of clarity over their actual deployment, calling it a waste of public money.

The protest began on the road leading towards the Mayor’s camp office. Later, councillor Gauravjit Gora asked the BJP councillors to move closer to the camp office and stage their protest.

Police personnel deployed at the entrance initially stopped the councillors from entering the lane. It led to a brief argument, with the councillors telling the police that they were elected members of the House and had the right to meet Mayor Inderjit Kaur. The councillors were subsequently allowed to enter and sat outside the Mayor’s camp office in protest.