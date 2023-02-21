Media outlet celebrates 11th anniversary

Ludhiana, February 20
Media outlet Suhi Saver celebrated its 11th anniversary recently. A function was held at Punjabi Bhawan here to mark the celebrations. Writer and critic Dhirendra K Jha was the chief guest on the occasion.
He said it was important to scroll through the history pages from 1920 to 1947. “On one hand, while India was struggling for freedom, on the other, seeds of hatred were being sown between Hindus and Muslims. Today, minorities are again becoming the target of communalism,” he said.
