Medical college celebrates Women’s Day

Christian Medical College & Hospital (CMC), Ludhiana, organised a vibrant celebration to honour women, recognising their invaluable contributions to healthcare and beyond. The event brought together the CMC staff to celebrate the spirit of womanhood and acknowledge the dedication and achievements of women across various sectors.

The ceremony was graced by several figures, including Dr William Bhatti, Director of CMCL, Dr Allen Joseph, Medical Superintendent, Dr Kavita Bhatti, HOD of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr Harjeet, Principal of the College of Nursing and Sangeeta Nichols, Nursing Superintendent. Their presence added significance to the occasion.

One of the highlights of the event was the presence of Geetanjali Bakshi, a distinguished guest, who participated in various initiatives and generously donated funds for CSR activities supporting women’s health projects. The event also featured insightful talks by internal speakers, shedding light on women’s wellbeing and empowerment.

Kamla Dalal Chowdhary honoured at alumni meet

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Kamla Dalal Chowdhary, the first woman to pass the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) examination from Joint Punjab (before 1966), was honoured at an alumni meet held at SCD Government College, Ludhiana. Chowdhary, who completed her MA at the college in 1961, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for her pioneering contributions.

Born on 15 August 1939, Chowdhary was the eldest child in her family and excelled academically, topping her matriculation exams in the Ambala Division. She went on to achieve success, passing the PCS exam in 1963, making history as the first woman in Joint Punjab to do so. Throughout her career, she served in numerous esteemed positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and was promoted to Director of Industrial Training, Labour Commissioner, Director of Social Welfare and more. Her achievements were celebrated by the alumni, with the award being received on her behalf by Prof Kamlesh Kalia and OP Verma (retired PCS) due to Chowdhary’s husband’s illness.

Women entrepreneurs hold celebrations

The CICU Women Entrepreneurs Forum (CICU WEF) in Ludhiana marked International Women’s Day with an inspiring celebration of empowerment and progress. The event brought together women leaders, entrepreneurs and change-makers to celebrate the strength, resilience and achievements of women worldwide.

Guests, including Nomita Khanna, an author and food blogger and Swati Munjal, an author, poet and motivational speaker, were present to highlight the diverse talents that women contribute to society. The event was moderated by a distinguished panel of CICU WEF core committee members, including Anu Gupta, Garima Gupta, Archana Sarup, Monica Dhall, Shelly Gupta and Aishni Sethi.

Rajni Sethi, the convenor of CICU WEF, reflected on the importance of celebrating women’s achievements. She said, “Today is a day to celebrate the spirit of womanhood and unite for a more inclusive and equal future.” The celebration featured discussions on the critical role of women in entrepreneurship, leadership and societal change, offering a platform for idea exchange and inspiration.

The event concluded with an optimistic outlook, with participants committing to continue advocating for women’s rights and leadership across all spheres of life.