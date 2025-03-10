DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Medical college celebrates Women’s Day

Medical college celebrates Women’s Day

Christian Medical College & Hospital (CMC), Ludhiana, organised a vibrant celebration to honour women, recognising their invaluable contributions to healthcare and beyond. The event brought together the CMC staff to celebrate the spirit of womanhood and acknowledge the dedication and...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:36 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
International Women’s Day event underway at Christian Medical College & Hospital (CMC), Ludhiana.
Advertisement

Christian Medical College & Hospital (CMC), Ludhiana, organised a vibrant celebration to honour women, recognising their invaluable contributions to healthcare and beyond. The event brought together the CMC staff to celebrate the spirit of womanhood and acknowledge the dedication and achievements of women across various sectors.

The ceremony was graced by several figures, including Dr William Bhatti, Director of CMCL, Dr Allen Joseph, Medical Superintendent, Dr Kavita Bhatti, HOD of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr Harjeet, Principal of the College of Nursing and Sangeeta Nichols, Nursing Superintendent. Their presence added significance to the occasion.

One of the highlights of the event was the presence of Geetanjali Bakshi, a distinguished guest, who participated in various initiatives and generously donated funds for CSR activities supporting women’s health projects. The event also featured insightful talks by internal speakers, shedding light on women’s wellbeing and empowerment.

Advertisement

Kamla Dalal Chowdhary honoured at alumni meet

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Kamla Dalal Chowdhary, the first woman to pass the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) examination from Joint Punjab (before 1966), was honoured at an alumni meet held at SCD Government College, Ludhiana. Chowdhary, who completed her MA at the college in 1961, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for her pioneering contributions.

Advertisement

Born on 15 August 1939, Chowdhary was the eldest child in her family and excelled academically, topping her matriculation exams in the Ambala Division. She went on to achieve success, passing the PCS exam in 1963, making history as the first woman in Joint Punjab to do so. Throughout her career, she served in numerous esteemed positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and was promoted to Director of Industrial Training, Labour Commissioner, Director of Social Welfare and more. Her achievements were celebrated by the alumni, with the award being received on her behalf by Prof Kamlesh Kalia and OP Verma (retired PCS) due to Chowdhary’s husband’s illness.

Women entrepreneurs hold celebrations

The CICU Women Entrepreneurs Forum (CICU WEF) in Ludhiana marked International Women’s Day with an inspiring celebration of empowerment and progress. The event brought together women leaders, entrepreneurs and change-makers to celebrate the strength, resilience and achievements of women worldwide.

Guests, including Nomita Khanna, an author and food blogger and Swati Munjal, an author, poet and motivational speaker, were present to highlight the diverse talents that women contribute to society. The event was moderated by a distinguished panel of CICU WEF core committee members, including Anu Gupta, Garima Gupta, Archana Sarup, Monica Dhall, Shelly Gupta and Aishni Sethi.

Rajni Sethi, the convenor of CICU WEF, reflected on the importance of celebrating women’s achievements. She said, “Today is a day to celebrate the spirit of womanhood and unite for a more inclusive and equal future.” The celebration featured discussions on the critical role of women in entrepreneurship, leadership and societal change, offering a platform for idea exchange and inspiration.

The event concluded with an optimistic outlook, with participants committing to continue advocating for women’s rights and leadership across all spheres of life.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper