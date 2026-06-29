Medical officers asked to intensify health screening at Ludhiana schools

School health screening activities under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) were reviewed during a meeting on Sunday at the Civil Surgeon’s office here.

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Medical officers were asked to intensify efforts during the meeting, which also included discussions on strategies to improve performance across the district.

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The performance of various RBSK teams was reviewed in detail and teams showing low output were instructed to intensify efforts and ensure they met assigned targets.

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Special emphasis was laid on increasing daily student screenings, and improving identification and referral of children with health conditions.

Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon, said, “RBSK plays a crucial role in the early detection and management of health conditions among children. All teams must work with dedication and ensure screening targets are achieved so every eligible child benefits from the programme.”

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Officials said teams with less than 80 per cent target achievement needed to improve their performance. Medical officers were directed to closely monitor field activities and strengthen coordination with schools to maximise coverage.

Dr Harpreet Singh, district immunisation officer, said, “Each RBSK team should screen at least 150 students daily and ensure proper identification and reporting. Continuous monitoring, quality screening and timely referrals are essential to boost overall performance of RBSK activities in the district.”