Medical store found stocking MTP kits sans purchase record in Ludhiana

A medial store in the city has landed in trouble for stocking medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits without purchase records, officials from the Drugs Control Department said.

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A report has been prepared for the error, which constitutes a violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

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The violation was detected during a recent inspection carried out by Navdeep Sandhu, Drugs Control Officer, Ludhiana-3. He had raided a total of four companies across the city.

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According to Sandhu, strict legal action is being initiated against the violator. He said the department will continue such inspections in the future to check illegal stocking and sale of MTP kits, and to ensure strict regulatory compliance.

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