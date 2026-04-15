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Home / Ludhiana / Medical tests for Amarnath Yatra devotees to begin from April 15 in Ludhiana

Medical tests for Amarnath Yatra devotees to begin from April 15 in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:36 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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A counter for collecting tokens set up the Civil Hospital.
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The medical examination of devotees registering for the annual Amarnath Yatra will commence from April 15 at the Civil Hospital here, bringing relief to pilgrims after earlier confusion about the venue.

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The tests will be conducted daily from 8 am to 2 pm on the first floor of the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH). Six medicine specialists have been deputed for the exercise, with three to four doctors on duty each day.

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Shiney Aggarwal (SDH, Khanna) will be at the Civil Hospital on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Shivam Dutt (CHC, Machhiwara) will be present on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sandeep Manav (Civil Hospital, Samrala) will be deputed on Fridays and Saturdays. In addition, Vishaldeep Chopra and Avtar Singh will be stationed at the Civil Hospital throughout the week.

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Hitinder Kaur, Director of Health and Family Welfare, issued orders in this regard. Akhil Sareen, SMO, Civil Hospital, confirmed that a four-tier system had been put in place and pilgrims would move from token counters to registration, ECG and examination counters.

“We have installed speakers so that no applicant misses their turn. All arrangements, including seating, washrooms and drinking water, have been made,” he said.

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The process will follow four stages, beginning at the token counter, moving to registration, then to the ECG counter, and finally to the examination counter.

A devotee expressed relief, stating that, “Earlier, there was confusion that medicals would be done at Khanna or Machhiwara, but now I am assured it will be at the Civil Hospital.” Medical examination will not be done on the OPD premises. If any staff member/outsider is caught misguiding/demanding money from any patient, strict action will be taken, added Sareen.

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