Meet demands of farmers, says BKU

Ludhiana, November 10
To hold a discussion regarding their pending demands, a meeting of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) was held here on Thursday. The union president Ajmer Singh Lakhowal said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided that November 19 would be celebrated as Delhi Morcha Fateh Diwas. Lakhowal said on the second anniversary of the ‘Delhi Kisan Morcha’ on November 26, lists of the pending demands of the SKM would be submitted to governors of all states. Meanwhile, general secretary of the union, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, said the FIRs registered against farmers for burning stubble must be quashed. He said the union demands that the permissible limit of moisture content in paddy should be increased from 17% to 25%.
