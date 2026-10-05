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Home / Ludhiana / Meet Ludhiana's 'Jumper Family', where all 4 members are medal-winning Long Jumpers

Meet Ludhiana's 'Jumper Family', where all 4 members are medal-winning Long Jumpers

'If sports are promoted extensively, the energy of the youth can be channelised in the right direction,' says Saudagar Singh

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:29 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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According to the family, villagers began calling them the “Jumper Family” after witnessing their dedication to running and long jump events. Tribune photo
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The residents of Lohatbaddi village near Raikot in Ludhiana have given a local family a unique nickname — the “Jumper Family”. The family earned the tag as a result of the sporting achievements of all four family members, who are athletes, participate in long jump competitions and have won medals at the district, state and national levels.

Jatinder Kaur Jyoti Mahi, a teacher by profession, has earned recognition in the above-45 age category at the All India Service Games for three consecutive years. She won a silver medal in long jump at Chandigarh in 2023-24, followed by a bronze medal at the same venue in 2024-25. In 2025-26, she secured another silver medal in long jump in Bihar.

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“Besides, in Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan, I have won gold medals in state-level long jump competitions for the past four years. I have been teaching at Government Primary School here for the last 16 months, but participating in these competitions is my passion. My husband, Saudagar Singh, is my coach,” she said.

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The family's training is overseen by Saudagar Singh in the village. Their daughter, Khushpreet Kaur, is also a state-level long jump winner, while their nine-year-old son has won a gold medal in the under-11 category.

“He is just nine years old but performs exceptionally well,” said an elated Saudagar Singh.

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According to the family, villagers began calling them the “Jumper Family” after witnessing their dedication to running and long jump events.

“It feels great to participate in sports and inspire other youngsters in the village. We practice here, and many people gather to watch and try their hand at long jump. If sports are promoted extensively, the energy of the youth can be channelised in the right direction,” said Saudagar Singh.

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