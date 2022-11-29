Meet on obstetrics, gynaecology held at DMCH

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised the quarterly meeting of Obstetrician and Gynaecological Society of Northern India and a CME (Continuing Medical Education) on “Dilemmas in obstetrics and gynaecology” on Sunday under the aegis of the Punjab Medical Council.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik inaugurated the CME, in which more than 250 delegates participated. Dr Ashima Taneja, Dr Pooja Tamron and Dr Kanipriya Jain moderated the panel discussion on “Menopause and fibroids.”

Presentation of scientific papers and posters was facilitated by Dr Shweta Gupta and Dr Monica Marana, in which more than 25 delegates participated. A quiz on infertility was also organised for post-graduation students on the occasion. In addition to academics, the second half of the CME focused on the social issue of violence against women.