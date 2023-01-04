Meeting condoles students' deaths in road accident

Ludhiana, January 3
A meeting was held at the Ludhiana and Rampura Phul campuses of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) to condole the deaths of four students of Veterinary Science College, Rampura Phul. The students had died in an unfortunate road accident near Jalandhar recently.
Registrar Dr Harmanjit Singh Banga said the students were studying in the fourth year of Bachelors of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry at Veterinary Science College, Rampura Phul. Their names were Lukesh Kumar, Rohan Sharma, Simrandeep Singh and Shaileej Guleria. After the New Year holidays, they were returning to their college at Rampura Phul in a taxi when they met with the terrible accident near Jalandhar.
GADVASU V-C Dr Inderjeet Singh, deans, directors, teachers, employees and students of the university came to pay homage during the condolence meeting.
All present at the meeting observed a two-minute silence for the departed souls.
