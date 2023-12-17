Mega PTM receives huge response

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 16

In a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) held at various government schools in the district, parents engaged with teachers to assess their children’s progress. The primary goal of this mega PTM was to offer parents insight into their children’s schooling.

At Government Girls High School, Lakkar Bazar, a number of parents expressed satisfaction with the parent-teacher meeting. Sukhwinder Singh shared his experience of transferring his daughter from a private school to a government school in the sixth grade to maintain her connection with her roots. Singh stated, “After enrolling in the government school, my daughter has shown improvement in her studies. I am happy with my decision.” Mehtab Khan, another parent at the same school, expressed satisfaction with his daughter’s education and met the teachers during the PTM.

During the PTM, ‘kheer’ was offered to parents visiting the school. Monica Sharma, the headmistress at Government Girls High School, Lakkar Bazar, mentioned that they shared students’ progress records and December exam reports with parents. She also informed parents about special coaching classes offered daily for Punjabi, maths and English subjects, along with the ongoing Mission Samarth Programme. Additionally, a team from the Civil Hospital distributed spectacles to students under a government scheme.

Similarly, Varinder Pathak, a teacher at nearby Government Multipurpose School, emphasised that the parent-teacher meeting is a special initiative to provide parents with insight into their children’s education to enhance their performance. A large number of parents came to attend the meeting at this school.

Meanwhile, MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi and Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik presided over the PTM at Islamia School, Ludhiana. They interacted with parents during the event to discuss their experiences during the PTM.

They highlighted that parents learned about the school teachers, curriculum, academic performance, and the behaviour of their children in school. They further mentioned that the teachers were also able to get valuable feedback from parents so that they could take necessary steps to improve the system if required. They said that teachers and parents play a significant role in shaping the destiny of children, hence, coordination between the both can do miracles in the life of students.