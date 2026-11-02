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Home / Ludhiana / Mega veterans rally held in Ludhiana

Mega veterans rally held in Ludhiana

Rally in Ludhiana brought together veterans and their families from across Punjab

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:20 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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A woman looks at an exhibit during the Punjab State Ex-Servicemen Rally at Dholewal Military Complex in Ludhiana on Sunday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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Vajra Corps, under the aegis of Western Command, organised the Punjab Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally at Dholewal Military Complex in Ludhiana on Sunday.

The rally brought together veterans and their families from across state to provide comprehensive welfare assistance. Western Command Commander Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, AVSM, SM, was the chief guest.

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Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Singh reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to its veterans. Saluting the state’s martial legacy, he said that Western Command has an inseparable bond with Punjab and its people. Describing ex-servicemen as custodians of heritage, conscience keepers of society and invaluable partners in nation-building, he said their discipline, integrity and spirit of service continue to guide the nation long after they hung up their uniform.

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He assured accessible welfare, timely resolution of grievances and sustained and compassionate care for veer naris and families. In a special message to the youth of the state, he urged them to reject the menace of drugs and embrace a life of discipline, physical fitness and national service.

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