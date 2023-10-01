Mela Chhapar: Sufis to lend support to anti-drug campaign

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 30

Sufi singers of the region have announced that they would lend support to the state government’s anti-drug campaign.

Headed by Happy Baba Jatinder Sharma, the Sufi Akhara made the announcement during the concluding session of the Mela Chhapar at Guga Mari Mandir today.

Besides spreading awareness about causes and consequences of the menace, office-bearers and activists of the Punjab Sufi Manch will work for the rehabilitation of youth, who have struggled with addiction.

Sardar Ali Matoi, a social activist and former sarpanch, claimed that artistes, especially Sufi singers, could play an important role in curbing social evils, including the menace of drug abuse.

Matoi lamented that drug peddlers had also encroached upon stadiums and venues of religious, social and cultural affairs. He said the poor and middle class families were among the worst sufferers. He added that illiteracy and unemployment had exacerbated the problem.

