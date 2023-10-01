Mela Chhapar: Sufis to lend support to anti-drug campaign

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 30
Sufi singers of the region have announced that they would lend support to the state government’s anti-drug campaign.
Headed by Happy Baba Jatinder Sharma, the Sufi Akhara made the announcement during the concluding session of the Mela Chhapar at Guga Mari Mandir today.
Besides spreading awareness about causes and consequences of the menace, office-bearers and activists of the Punjab Sufi Manch will work for the rehabilitation of youth, who have struggled with addiction.
Sardar Ali Matoi, a social activist and former sarpanch, claimed that artistes, especially Sufi singers, could play an important role in curbing social evils, including the menace of drug abuse.
Matoi lamented that drug peddlers had also encroached upon stadiums and venues of religious, social and cultural affairs. He said the poor and middle class families were among the worst sufferers. He added that illiteracy and unemployment had exacerbated the problem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case