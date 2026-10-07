Member of Mukul Mattu gang nabbed with weapons

The Ludhiana police claimed to have nabbed a member of notorious Mukul Mattu gang, wanted in a old gang war case. The police also seized two illegal weapons, including a sophisticated foreign-made weapon from the possession of the suspect.

He was identified as Kishu, alias Guru, a resident of Karabara chowk. The recovered weapons include a .30 bore PX5 pistol and a .30 bore countrymade gun with three cartridges from the man.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police (Financial Crime) Beant Juneja stated that a police team, led by ASI Harjap Singh under the campaign against gangsters launched by the Punjab Police, arrested a suspect, a member of the Mukul Mattu gang. He was wanted in a gang war reported in the area under the Police Division 4 last month.

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Juneja said the Kishu had a criminal background as he had been facing four cases registered against him at various police stations in Ludhiana.

The suspect had even come out of jail in November 2025 on bail and again started notorious activities related to the gang.

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“In September, members of Mattu gang and rival Movish Bains gang had exchanged fire in which a member of the Movish gang, identified as Akash Mattu, had suffered a bullet injury. Akash has been arrested, though no recovery of any illegal weapon is made so far from the suspect. His questioning will be done to inquire about weapons used during the gang war and the same will be recovered,” the ACP said.

Sources said gangster Mukul Mattu was a tubewell operator with the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. He was dismissed from service. He had a criminal background and was facing trial in eight cases. The gangster was also reportedly involved in threatening a trader at gunpoint to silence him in a drug peddling complaint.

“We will bring Mattu on production warrant from the Central Jail, Ludhiana, to question him about activities of his gang members being reportedly managed from the prisons. His questioning will may give vital leads to the police. Even the recovered sophisticated weapon is also reportedly smuggled from across the border,” the ACP said.