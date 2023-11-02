Members of farmer union detained

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

Members of a farmers’ union were detained in Jagraon when they were moving ahead to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here to attend the Chief Minister’s debate, ‘Main Punjab Bolda Haan’, on Wednesday.

Gurmeet Singh Mehma, general secretary of the Krantikari Kisan Union, said the Chief Minister, through a tweet, had extended an invitation to the people of Punjab, especially farmers and labourers, to engage in the debate. But the state government decided to withdraw from the dialogue with farmer unions.

“On Wednesday, a group of our members, led by Avtar Singh Mehma, were detained by the Jagraon police when they were going to attend the debate at the PAU,” he said.

Meanwhile, farmers’ union leader Darshan Pal criticised the action against farmers and demanded their immediate release. “Prior to the 2022 elections, many promises were made to the people of the state by AAP but these promises have not been fulfilled to date. The AAP government has not fulfilled its promises, resulting in further discontent among the people,” said Gurmeet Mehma.

“The state government showed reluctance to participate in the dialogue with the farmers’ union. The farmers, labourers and students were stopped on the way leading to the PAU today and the action has caused anger among the people,” he added.

Gurmeet said the farmers were detained around 11 am and released around 3 pm.

Notably, a number of persons belonging to a few teachers’ and other unions were detained outside the PAU after they were denied entry to the university.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU