Members of Vimukt Jatis protest

Members of Vimukt Jatis (liberated castes) protested against the AAP government for abolishing the 2 per cent reservation quota for them in 2022. The members said the welfare minister was approached by the members but no satisfactory reply was received. They marched towards the Mini-Secretariat to submit a memo.
