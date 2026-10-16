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Home / Ludhiana / Members of Waris Punjab De tear down banners of CM Mann

Members of Waris Punjab De tear down banners of CM Mann

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:08 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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A Waris Punjab De activist removes a banner on Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana on Thursday.
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Against the broad daylight killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa by a chemist, members of the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) torn down banners of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at the Jalandhar bypass and Ladhowal in Ludhiana on Thursday. They were accompanied by a few Nihangs.

The banners of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) displayed its taglines ‘Lokan Da CM’ and Immandar CM.

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A protester, Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Talwandi Kalan, said he was an active member of Waris Punjab De and he did not hesitate to tear down banners of Bhagwant Singh Mann, who failed to curb the drug menace. An anti-drug activist was gunned down by a chemist in Mansa due to the failure of the government. Though Jhota has been killed, his voice could not be suppressed. Now, the state government would have to bear consequences.

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He warned that posters would be removed from every places across the state. “I have no fear of the Punjab Police. I will continue to tear down the banners and posters of Mann presenting himself as an honest Chief Minister.

Kuldeep, who was also accompanied by Nihangs, alleged that he was ready to face as many FIRs for removing Mann’s banners from Ludhiana. He would not stop till all such banners, which spread fake lies of the AAP-led state government, were torn down.

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