Home / Ludhiana / Memo to CM on violence against farmers

Memo to CM on violence against farmers

Members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha today submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner to be forwarded to the Chief Minister regarding the incidences of violence against farmers. Members of the union said that recently some incidents of violence against...
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:57 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha protest in Ludhiana on Monday. INDERJEET VERMA
Members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha today submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner to be forwarded to the Chief Minister regarding the incidences of violence against farmers. Members of the union said that recently some incidents of violence against farmers were reported from Bathinda, Sangrur and Jagraon.

“The police resorted to a lathi-charge on the farmers who were holding a protest to oppose the setting up of a biogas plant at Akhara village on Saturday. Villagers have been protesting for over a year, citing health concerns regarding the plant,” said Saudagar Singh of the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan).

Farmers strongly condemned such incidents and demanded from the government that such incidents should be checked from taking place in future.

