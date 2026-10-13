Men on bike open fire at visa consultancy office in Ludhiana

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at the office of Rightway Visa Consultants in Model Town Extension, Ludhiana, late on Sunday night. The pillion rider fired around three rounds at the office before the duo fled the scene.

As the incident occurred late at night, no one witnessed the firing. It was only on Monday morning, when the owner and employees reached the office that they discovered bullet shells outside the premises and bullet marks on the office door.

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The assailants arrived on a motorcycle and targeted the office before escaping. The police suspect a .32-bore weapon was used in the crime. Four rounds were reportedly fired.

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Initial probe revealed that the office owner had earlier received threatening phone calls demanding money and had lodged a complaint with the police. The complaint was still under probe. The police said it was not yet clear who had made the extortion demands or how much money had been sought.

ACP (Civil Lines) Sarabjit Cheema said the motive behind the firing would become clear only after recording the victim’s statement.

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“The complaint regarding the threatening calls is being verified and the status of the investigation is being checked. Though the owner claims he received threatening calls, nothing can be said definitively at this stage as the probe is still underway,” the ACP said.

“Every angle is being probed. CCTV footage of the suspects has been recovered. The suspects will soon be arrested,” Cheema added.