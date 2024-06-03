Mental health awareness camps organised at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Ludhiana, June 2
In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a series of mental health awareness camps in two villages, Paddi Khalsa and Hussainpura, under All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP)-Women in Agriculture. These camps aimed to address and promote mental well-being among the rural population, ensuring that the often-overlooked mental health issues in these communities are brought to the forefront. Around 40 rural women and children participated in the camps from each village.
Dr Prachi Bisht, Scientist (AICRP-WIA), delivered insightful lectures on various mental health topics. These camps covered lectures, counselling and stress management sessions, she told. The objectives of the camp was to raise awareness — to educate the rural populace about mental health issues, their symptoms and the importance of seeking help, and to reduce stigma with mental health problems in rural areas, she informed.
