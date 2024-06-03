Mental health awareness camps organised at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 2

In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a series of mental health awareness camps in two villages, Paddi Khalsa and Hussainpura, under All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP)-Women in Agriculture. These camps aimed to address and promote mental well-being among the rural population, ensuring that the often-overlooked mental health issues in these communities are brought to the forefront. Around 40 rural women and children participated in the camps from each village.

Dr Prachi Bisht, Scientist (AICRP-WIA), delivered insightful lectures on various mental health topics. These camps covered lectures, counselling and stress management sessions, she told. The objectives of the camp was to raise awareness — to educate the rural populace about mental health issues, their symptoms and the importance of seeking help, and to reduce stigma with mental health problems in rural areas, she informed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Punjab Agricultural University PAU