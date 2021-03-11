Mentally challenged woman goes missing from hospital

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 3

A mentally challenged woman, who was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Malerkotla, by the Ahmedgarh Sadar police, once again went missing from the hospital. The police found her on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Highway and brought her to the hospital on Sunday.

Apprehending her exploitation at the hands of some anti-social elements, the police are looking out for her so that she could be rehabilitated.

Perusal of a DDR revealed that SHO Sadar Sanjiv Kapoor had received information about 5 pm on Sunday about a mentally challenged woman walking near Shanti Tara College on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road. She was later found wandering in a locality near the Kup Chowk around 7 pm.

The police shifted her to the Civil Hospital at Ahmedgarh from where she was referred to the Civil Hospital in Malerkotla due to the unavailability of a psychiatrist.

Doctors at the Civil Hospital Malerkotla were also not ready to admit the woman. According to them, there was no separate psychiatric ward. However, the woman was admitted to the hospital after the intervention of senior functionaries in the Health Department.

Having learnt about the woman’s condition, office-bearers of the local unit of Rotary Club decided to look after the victim till she was shifted to some orphanage. When volunteers of the organisation supervised by the assistant governor contacted the authorities at the hospital, they were told that the woman had fled the hospital.

Dr Mukesh Chandra, Civil Surgeon, Malerkotla, said in the absence of any attendant from the patient’s family, at least one woman cop was required for her security to protect her from probable physical exploitation by some intruders or attendants of other patients.

SHO Sanjiv Kapoor acknowledged that the police had registered a DDR after admitting the victim to the district-level hospital.

“Having known that she is once again missing, we have advised all beat in-charges to seek help of social and political leaders of their areas to trace her so that she could be handed over to some organisation working for the welfare of distressed women,” said Sanjiv.