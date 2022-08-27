'Mera Shehar-Mera Mann' drive launched

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 26

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu along with Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner-cum-Zonal Commissioner (Zone C) Dr Poonampreet Kaur and Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon launched a cleanliness drive under ‘Mera Shehar Mera Maan’ campaign. The drive was carried out as a part of Azadi Da Amrit Mahotsav.

On Friday, the cleanliness drive was conducted in Wards No. 34 and 47. On the occasion, saplings were also planted.

MC Joint Commissioner Poonampreet Kaur said the drive was aimed to make the city clean and beautiful. The drive was conducted on the Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College road and in the nearby areas. MC employees and members of 3 Punjab Battalion NCC, Ludhiana, participated in it, she said.

She said an event was also held at the college auditorium to apprise the NCC students and sanitation workers about waste segregation and management, making compost from waste at home and about the ban on single-use plastic items.

An awareness rally was also organised later. An appeal was made to people to save water and avoid single-use plastic items.

MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu said all residents should come together to make the city clean and green.