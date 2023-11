Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

Sun played hide and seek today and the maximum temperature today rose by four degrees and was recorded at 24.8°C while the minimum temperature remained same at 12.0°C.

Morning relative humidity was 93 per cent while evening relative humidity was 50 per cent.

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy at isolated places over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours, according to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU.