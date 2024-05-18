Mercury to touch 44°C, IMD issues yellow alert in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

Heatwave continues in Ludhiana and the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, has issued a yellow heat wave alert for Ludhiana for Friday and temperature is expected to rise to 43-44°C in the coming days.

Precautionary steps Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours.

Drink plenty of fluids

Wear lightweight, light coloured loose cotton clothes.

Cover your head using cloth, hat, umbrella etc.

The maximum temperature in city today touched 43.2°C as recorded by Punjab Agricultural University’s Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology. The minimum temperature recorded today was 26.8°C.

Forecast by PAU says the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy over Ludhiana during next 24 hours. Amid the ongoing intense heat, the mercury is expected to soar further making it difficult especially for the school kids to venture out during the extreme conditions.

“The heat is becoming unbearable and amidst such a high temperature it is very difficult for the kids to go to school as they also engage in outdoor activities there. Vacations should be preponed and outdoor activities should be avoided as it is not possible to bear the scorching heat,” said Mamta, mother of five-year-old school going kid.

Expressing concern, an agriculture expert said that the extreme heat consisting might affect the underground water table and lead to its depletion further, which can cause shortage of water to irrigate summer crops.

