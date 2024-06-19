Mere inability to return loan no grounds for criminal prosecution for cheating: Court

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 18

The mere inability of the accused to return the loan amount cannot give rise to criminal prosecution for cheating or criminal breach of trust unless fraudulent or dishonest intention is shown right at the beginning of the transaction. While observing this, a Chandigarh court has acquitted Ludhiana-based businessman Ashish Kumar and five others in a case of cheating and forgery registered 30 years ago.

On March 10, 1994, the police had registered a case against Ashish Kumar, Vinod Kumar (deceased), Amar Kaur (deceased), Rohit Kumar Seth, Neeru Chawla, Vijay Kumar, Minakshi Saini and Rajiv Saini for offences punishable under sections 406,467,420 and 120 B of the IPC at Kotwali police station, Ludhiana, on the complaint of then Chief Manager, Allahabad Bank, Ludhiana.

The manager deposed that Ashish, Vinod Kumar and their family members had availed loans from the bank for their various firms.

Two loans were sanctioned for booking cars through M/s Saini Motors. He alleged that more than one year had elapsed but the accused did not deposit any loan instalment amount with the bank. He alleged the bank’s money had been misappropriated in mutual connivance.

On the basis of the statement of the complainant, a case was registered under Section 406 read with Section 120 B of the IPC.

During the investigation, the accused were arrested.

Later, offences under Sections 467, 420 and 120 B of the IPC were added to the allegations that the accused, conniving among themselves, had forged the title deed of the land which was mortgaged with the bank.

On completion of the investigation, a challan under Sections 406, 467, 420 and 120 B IPC was forwarded to the court to enable the trial.

Charges were framed against the accused for offences under Sections 406, 420,467 and 120 B of the IPC. The accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The prosecutor for the state argued that the prosecution successfully established the guilt of the accused beyond all reasonable doubts.

On the other hand, the counsel of the accused argued the prosecution had failed to prove its case against the accused. He argued that no offences as alleged by the prosecution were committed by the accused — rather, it is a civil dispute of loan transaction.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted Rajiv Saini, Neeru Chawla, Rohit Kumar Seth, Vijay Kumar, Minakshi Saini and Ashish Kumar.

The court said that mere inability of the accused to return the loan amount cannot give rise to criminal prosecution for cheating or criminal breach of trust, unless fraudulent or dishonest intention was shown right at the beginning of the transaction.

Even if all the facts in the complaint, evidence and material on the judicial file were taken at their face value, no such dishonest representation or inducement could be found or inferred, the court ruled. Cash credit limits of Rs 62 lakh were given to their firm, meaning thereby, it was a loan transaction, and the bank had already initiated the proceedings for recovering the loan amount in the Debt Recovery Tribunal.

