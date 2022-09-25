Meritorious students felicitated

Tribune News Service

Raikot: Management Committee of the Swami Ganga Giri Janta College, Raikot, felicitated Navtaj Kaur and Jaspreet Kaur, students of MA Political Science (fourth semester) for bringing laurels to the institute in the university examinations conducted by Punjab University, Chandigarh. Navtaj Kaur secured third position in the University by securing 89.43 per cent marks, while Jaspreet Kaur bagged tenth position by securing 86.75 per cent marks in the examinations held in June. College Trust president Ramesh Kaura, General Secretary Rajinder Kaura and Principal Dr Rajni Bala led the committee and the staff in congratulating the students.

District-level judo championship

Ludhiana: Narmata, a student class VII in International Public Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, won the gold medal in the District-level judo championship (U-14 category), played at Guru Nanak stadium multiple purpose ground. The Director of the school, Baljinder Singh Sandhu, and Principal Suman Arora congratulated the student on her success.

Students shine in carrom tourney

Students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School who won gold medals in the district-level carrom tournament. Tribune photo

Girl students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM), Uddham Singh Nagar, registered their win in the District-level carrom tournament, organised by the Punjab School Department (SGFI). A total of 187 students from different schools had participated in the tournament. Students of the school clinched gold medals in the U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories. In the U-14 category, Sukriti Jain, Disha Sharma, Vidhita Jain, Mansha and Avni won gold medals. In U-17, Manya, Kriti Gupta, Neha, Chahat and Jannat bagged gold medals. Similarly in the U-19 section, Amisha, Diya Kashyap, Priyal Jain, Ridhi and Varinda grabbed gold medals and were selected for the upcoming state-level competition. School principal Ranju Mangal congratulated all the students for the achievement.

Pupils shine in academic results

Students of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College excelled by acquiring top positions in the recently declared results of B Com by Panjab University, Chandigarh. Harsh, a student of 4th semester, acquired the first position in Panjab University with 92.67 per cent marks. Prachi Kapoor acquired the fifth position in with 91.67 per cent marks. College principal Sandeep Kumar and the president of the College Management Committee, Komal Jain, congratulated the meritorious students.

Workshop on life skills

A day-long capacity building workshop on ‘life skills’ was held at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, here. The workshop was conducted under the guidance of resource person Dr Pallavi Sethi, Principal, DAV Public School, Amritsar. The workshop saw the participation of around 50 teachers from various CBSE schools. It shed light on the dynamics among teachers, students and peers.

Freshers’ party organised

Students during the freshers' party organised at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana. Tribune photo

Freshers’ party was organised at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, to welcome new students. The function commenced with presenting a floral welcome to the college principal, Suman Lata. Girl students participated in Ms Fresher competition and walked on the ramp to showcase their talents. A power point presentation capturing the memories of the students in the college campus was also shown. The college principal welcomed the students and said it was the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Session on gender empowerment

Women Development Committee of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management (SACCM), in collaboration with the alumni association, organised a session on the topic “Revisiting gender empowerment through the lens of interdependence”. The resource person for the session was advocate Vasu Gupta.oc/