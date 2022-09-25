 Meritorious students felicitated : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Meritorious students felicitated

Meritorious students felicitated

Students who secured top positions in exams being felicitated by the college authorities. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Raikot: Management Committee of the Swami Ganga Giri Janta College, Raikot, felicitated Navtaj Kaur and Jaspreet Kaur, students of MA Political Science (fourth semester) for bringing laurels to the institute in the university examinations conducted by Punjab University, Chandigarh. Navtaj Kaur secured third position in the University by securing 89.43 per cent marks, while Jaspreet Kaur bagged tenth position by securing 86.75 per cent marks in the examinations held in June. College Trust president Ramesh Kaura, General Secretary Rajinder Kaura and Principal Dr Rajni Bala led the committee and the staff in congratulating the students.

District-level judo championship

Ludhiana: Narmata, a student class VII in International Public Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, won the gold medal in the District-level judo championship (U-14 category), played at Guru Nanak stadium multiple purpose ground. The Director of the school, Baljinder Singh Sandhu, and Principal Suman Arora congratulated the student on her success.

Students shine in carrom tourney

Students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School who won gold medals in the district-level carrom tournament. Tribune photo

Girl students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM), Uddham Singh Nagar, registered their win in the District-level carrom tournament, organised by the Punjab School Department (SGFI). A total of 187 students from different schools had participated in the tournament. Students of the school clinched gold medals in the U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories. In the U-14 category, Sukriti Jain, Disha Sharma, Vidhita Jain, Mansha and Avni won gold medals. In U-17, Manya, Kriti Gupta, Neha, Chahat and Jannat bagged gold medals. Similarly in the U-19 section, Amisha, Diya Kashyap, Priyal Jain, Ridhi and Varinda grabbed gold medals and were selected for the upcoming state-level competition. School principal Ranju Mangal congratulated all the students for the achievement.

Pupils shine in academic results

Students of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College excelled by acquiring top positions in the recently declared results of B Com by Panjab University, Chandigarh. Harsh, a student of 4th semester, acquired the first position in Panjab University with 92.67 per cent marks. Prachi Kapoor acquired the fifth position in with 91.67 per cent marks. College principal Sandeep Kumar and the president of the College Management Committee, Komal Jain, congratulated the meritorious students.

Workshop on life skills

A day-long capacity building workshop on ‘life skills’ was held at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, here. The workshop was conducted under the guidance of resource person Dr Pallavi Sethi, Principal, DAV Public School, Amritsar. The workshop saw the participation of around 50 teachers from various CBSE schools. It shed light on the dynamics among teachers, students and peers.

Freshers’ party organised

Students during the freshers' party organised at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana. Tribune photo

Freshers’ party was organised at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, to welcome new students. The function commenced with presenting a floral welcome to the college principal, Suman Lata. Girl students participated in Ms Fresher competition and walked on the ramp to showcase their talents. A power point presentation capturing the memories of the students in the college campus was also shown. The college principal welcomed the students and said it was the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Session on gender empowerment

Women Development Committee of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management (SACCM), in collaboration with the alumni association, organised a session on the topic “Revisiting gender empowerment through the lens of interdependence”. The resource person for the session was advocate Vasu Gupta.oc/

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

2
Chandigarh

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

3
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

4
Diaspora

Sikh student detained for wearing Kirpan at US varsity; BJP leader Sirsa raises questions

5
Sports

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

6
Nation

CBI cracks down on child porn, raids 56 locations in 20 states

7
Entertainment

Hema Malini on Kangana Ranaut contesting from Mathura: "Tomorrow even Rakhi Sawant will become...", video inside

8
Nation

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist Ankita found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

9
Nation

BJP expels Ankita murder accused's father Vinod Arya and brother Ankit from party

10
World

Social media abuzz with coup speculation against Xi

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz

According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...

‘Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan’: Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...

‘Mann ki Baat’: Chandigarh airport will be named after Saheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...


Cities

View All

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Road caves in as heavy rain lashes Amritsar

‘Will dump stubble in front of minister’s office’

Illegal manufacturing of fireworks: One arrested with 5,600 crackers

Two booked for rape in Amritsar

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

3 trees uprooted in Mohali’s Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear

Highest Sept day rainfall in 4 yrs, spell to continue

Clear dues by Sept 30, vendors told

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Illegal betting trade behind DCP-MLA fight?

SHO shows up in beacon-fitted personal vehicle in Kapurthala, triggers row

Jalandhar: CCTV video grab of theft suspects out

Mother-daughter shuttlers put up smashing show in Punjab games

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

Man does ‘Sholay’ act to get back wife from in-laws

Rain leaves city waterlogged

Miscreants decamp with Rs 30K, valuables

Transport Nagar roads cry for attention

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

Navratri: Traffic diversions on Mall Road

Learn sign language: Minister