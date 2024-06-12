Met issues orange alert for today

Ludhiana, June 11
An orange alert has been issued for Ludhiana for Wednesday by the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, as the city is likely to be in the grips of heatwave yet again.
The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 42.9°C and the minimum stood at 27.7°C
