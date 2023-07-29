MeT issues yellow warning till Aug 1

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 28

The Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, has issued a yellow warning, indicating thunderstorm and lightning, till August 1. It is expected that the weather will remain cloudy with the possibility of rainfall along with thunderstorms/lightning.

Meanwhile, the city today received 3.4 mm rain in the morning, leading to a pleasant weather on Friday. The maximum temperature recorded today was 29°C while minimum temperature was 26.2° C.

Moreover, the relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent in the morning and 82 per cent in the evening.

Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, Head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said that rainfall could be worrisome for the areas that are already waterlogged.

“Farmers are re-planting paddy after recent floods, but waterlogging in the fields now can cause damage to the crops. Rain will prove beneficial only in areas where the fields are dry at present,” she said.

During the monsoon, moisture in environment can lead to fungal growth in feed which can cause aflatoxicosis in animals while increased moisture level in sheds can lead to haemorrhagic septicaemia and mastitis in animals.

“Animal hoofs can get damaged due to regularly standing in water and animals may walk with a limp due to this. This damage can be stopped by dipping animal hoofs in 5% solution of formalin. Deficiency of green fodder and feed can lower the immunity of animals. However feeding animals with vitamins and mineral mixture can help improve their immunity,” said an expert from Punjab Agricultural University.