DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Methadone Maintenance Therapy Clinic in Ludhiana to give fresh impetus to war against drugs

Methadone Maintenance Therapy Clinic in Ludhiana to give fresh impetus to war against drugs

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:48 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh after the inauguration of a Methadone Maintenance Therapy Clinic at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital on Friday. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN
Advertisement

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Balbir Singh today inaugurated a Methadone Maintenance Therapy (MMT) Clinic at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, under the flagship ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (war against drugs) campaign.

Advertisement

The dedicated facility has been established to provide comprehensive treatment, counselling and rehabilitation support to individuals suffering from opioid dependence.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering, Dr Balbir Singh said emphasised that addiction is a treatable medical condition and every individual battling substance dependence deserves timely, compassionate and evidence-based treatment.

Advertisement

He added that the launch of the MMT Clinic reflects the government’s resolve to strengthen public healthcare services and ensure that no person suffering from opioid dependence is deprived of quality treatment due to financial or social barriers.

The Health Minister highlighted that MMT is a globally accepted and scientifically proven treatment for opioid dependence. Recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and implemented under the guidelines of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), Methadone is a long-acting opioid agonist medicine administered under strict medical supervision. It effectively relieves withdrawal symptoms, reduces cravings for opioids, minimises the risk of relapse and enables patients to regain physical, psychological and social stability. By replacing the repeated use of illicit opioids with a supervised medical treatment programme, Methadone helps individuals return to productive family, social and professional lives.

Advertisement

Dr Balbir Singh stated that MMT has demonstrated remarkable public health benefits worldwide. Besides improving treatment retention and promoting sustained recovery, it significantly reduces unsafe injecting practices, thereby preventing the transmission of HIV, Hepatitis B and C among people who inject drugs.

It also lowers the incidence of overdose deaths, criminal activities associated with substance abuse and repeated hospital admissions, thereby reducing the socio-economic burden on families and society. The minister said expanding access to evidence-based treatment services is an integral part of Punjab’s comprehensive strategy to eliminate drug abuse and safeguard the future of its youth.

The newly established clinic at the Civil Hospital has been designed to provide holistic and patient-centred care through a multidisciplinary approach. In addition to daily supervised Methadone therapy, patients will receive comprehensive medical evaluation, psychiatric consultation, psychological counselling, behavioural interventions, relapse prevention services, family counselling, regular follow-up and social rehabilitation support. The integrated care model aims not only to treat opioid dependence but also to restore dignity, improve overall health and facilitate long-term recovery and reintegration into society.

The Health Minister also virtually inaugurated five additional MMT Clinics at District Hospital, Jalandhar; District Hospital, Gurdaspur; Government Medical Colleges in Patiala, Mohali and Faridkot. With the launch of the new facilities, the Punjab Government has substantially expanded its network of specialised opioid substitution therapy centres, ensuring greater accessibility to scientific treatment, counselling and rehabilitation services for individuals affected by opioid dependence across different regions of the state.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts