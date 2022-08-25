MGMN School win zonal football tourney

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 24

Football teams of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial National (MGMN) Senior Secondary School were declared winners in the zonal football tournament being held at various schools of the town and surrounding localities.

Pawan Sharma, tournament convener, informed that U-14, U-17 and U-19 teams of the MGMN School were declared winners while Government High School team was declared runners-up in the football tournament.|

Principal Viney Goyal informed that matches and competitions for various sports and athletic events were being held at Green Valley School, Jandali Road, Gandhi School, Government High School, Jandali Khurad, and Government High, Mandi Ahmedgarh.

