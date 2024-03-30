Michigan varsity scientist interacts with agronomy students at PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

Dr Maninderpal Singh, Assistant Professor of Cropping Systems (Agronomy), Department of Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences, Michigan State University, USA, visited the Department of Agronomy, PAU, to discuss potential collaborative areas and interact with the students.

Dr Singh emphasised that variety selection and improved management strategies are being explored in the context of climate patterns, modern farming practices and economic conditions. The postgraduate students had an interactive session with Dr Singh regarding agronomic practices being adopted in US systems.

