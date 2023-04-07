Microgreens, the 'super foods' to enhance nutritional security

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

Microgreens, which are the seedlings of vegetables and herbs that can be grown within a short span of time, have an immense potential for improving nutritional security as well as reducing micronutrient deficiencies. The observations were made by nutritionists, technologists and vegetable scientists of Punjab Agricultural University while conducting a research on ‘Optimisation of nutritional and biochemical composition of microgreens for utilisation in food products’.

Describing the characteristics of microgreens, Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, PAU Director of Research, said they are a fascinating genre of consumable immature greens. They are young and tender cotyledonary leafy greens (the primary or rudimentary leaf of the seed plants) harvested after seven to 21 days of germination depending upon the species, he added.

The expert enumerated on the best techniques for the optimisation of nutrient composition in microgreens, which include soaking the seeds (carrot, broccoli, spinach and coriander) overnight, cultivating outdoors and harvesting at an early stage (on the 10th day). These greens possess the ability to grow even in an urban setup with minimum inputs and zero pesticide application, he said.

Speaking on the nutrient composition of microgreens, Dr Kiran Grover, Head, Department of Food and Nutrition, said they are categorised as ‘super foods’ due to their high content of nutrients (calcium, iron, zinc, magnesium, potassium, ascorbic acid and beta-carotene), bioactive compounds (chlorophyll, total flavonoids and total phenols) and antioxidant activity as compared to their sprouts and mature counterparts. She added that the proposed technology of microgreens has been approved by the research evaluation committee of the university for their inclusion in the package of practices.

Dr Grover added that the department has received recognition and accolades at national and international conferences for presenting the findings of the research.

Dr Sonika Sharma, associate professor, Department of Food and Nutrition, outlined the method of estimating the nutrient content of microgreens.

To address the problem of perishability, Dr Savita Sharma, Head, Department of Food Science and Technology, emphasised on identifying an optimum drying technique on the basis of nutrient retention.

The microgreens dehydrated using microwave technique retained the nutritional quality in terms of ascorbic acid, chlorophyll, antioxidant activity, Zn, Fe, Ca, K and Mg. She recommended adding a dehydrated microgreen sprinkler to daily diet to increase the nutritional composition of meals in terms of bioactive compounds and antioxidant activity.