Mid-day meal being served at most schools of district palatable, hygienic

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, December 7

After the students of a government school in Sangrur got hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal at the institute recently, the incident led to concerns here as well among parents and students over the quality of food being served at schools.

School principal Vishvkirat Kaur said students get confidence if teachers also have the meal. “As far as substandard meal being served to students is concerned, these are baseless allegations by a few,” she added

A random survey at different schools by The Tribune found that barring small problems, there was no major issue as far as the quality of food was concerned.

The atmosphere was that of discipline as soon as one entered Government Primary School, Singhpura. In the clean kitchen of the institute, three workers were seen preparing ‘karhi chawal’ for the day. Not just the kitchen, its surroundings and the utensils were also clean to a satisfactory extent.

Tasting the ‘pakoras’ for the karhi to conclude that they were appropriately cooked, school principal Satinder Kaur said: “We try to cook the meal which is tasty yet not very spicy as most kids are not comfortable with it.”

At Government Primary Smart School, Manakpur, the meal was being prepared for 180 students. “We get the meal as per schedule and I like the food served here,” said Aarti, a student.

Principal Savita Arora offered this reporter the prepared meal for tasting, which was again satisfactory and prepared in a small and neat kitchen.

The mid-day workers, however, complained that they were being paid a meagre monthly salary of only Rs 3,000.

Students at Government Primary School, Jainpur, could be seen enjoying their meal under the warmth of the sun. As many as 110 students were served the meal.

A majority of these students are the wards of labourers/daily wagers. School principal Suman Malhotra said that barring a few instances, ration, including rice and wheat, were being received by the school on time.

“In case there is a delay, we get the ration from our own pockets and get reimbursed, so, there is no problem. The students are served meals as per the menu set by the government. Chapatis and rice are given to students on alternate basis as per the menu,” Malhotra added.

Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town — which is shifted during the evening session at Government School for Boys, Jawaharnagar Camp — was still managing with its limited resources. Over 300 pupils are served meal here.

The food is served at 2.50 pm as it is an evening session. One of the staffers at the school complained that at times, the students are left with “leftover” meal as freshly prepared food is served to many teachers at the institute.

“Almost all teachers have their meal at the school,” the staffer added.

On this, school principal Vishvkirat Kaur said students get confidence if teachers also have the meal.

“They feel that the food must be good if the teachers are also having it. As far as substandard meal being served to students is concerned, these are baseless allegations by a few. Food is served to students first and then few teachers eat if they wish,” the principal added.